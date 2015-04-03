TOKYO, April 3 Japanese government bond prices
were mostly lower on Friday as an overnight retreat by U.S.
Treasuries dampened sentiment in the debt market.
Investor caution ahead of U.S. non-farm payrolls data due
later in the session also helped nudge JGB yields higher.
The benchmark 10-year JGB yield rose 2 basis
points to 0.355 percent and 20-year and 30-year yields climbed
as well.
The five-year yield, on the other hand, stood
unchanged at 0.095 percent thanks to firm results at the Bank of
Japan's regular debt-buying operation.
The BOJ offered to buy a total of 1.15 trillion yen ($9.6
billion) of one-year to 10-year JGBs from the market on Friday.
U.S. Treasury yields rose overnight in wake of
stronger-than-expected jobless claims numbers.
($1 = 119.6100 yen)
(Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Richard Borsuk)