TOKYO, April 6 Japanese government bond prices
rose on Monday, lifted by a surge in Treasuries after much
weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs data.
The benchmark 10-year JGB yield fell 2 basis points to 0.330
percent after its U.S. counterpart plumbed a
two-month low on Friday.
The yield curve flattened slightly as the super long
maturities also gained. The 20-year JGB yield fell 2.5 basis
points to 1.095 percent.
The market showed little reaction to results of the Bank of
Japan's regular bond-buying operation as they were in line with
expectations.
The BOJ on Monday offered to buy a total of 450 billion yen
($3.78 billion) of JGBs from the market as a part of its
extensive quantitative easing policy.
Friday's closely watched employment data showed U.S.
non-farm payrolls rose by 126,000 in March, the smallest gain
since December 2013 and well under the 245,000 economists had
forecast.
($1 = 119.0500 yen)
(Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Kim Coghill)