TOKYO, April 7 Japanese Government Bond prices
slipped on Tuesday, largely tracking losses in U.S. Treasuries,
with yields on "superlong" 20- and 30-year JGBs hitting the
highest levels in three weeks.
The re-offering auction of 20- to 40-year JGBs produced a
soft result, also undermining the market.
The 20-year JGB yield rose to as high as 1.165 percent
, its highest level since March 18. It last stood
at 1.130 percent, up 0.5 basis point on the day.
The 30-year yield rose to 1.420 percent before giving up
most of the rise to trade at 1.385 percent, just
1.0 basis point above Monday close.
The current 10-year yield rose 2.0 basis points to 0.355
percent while the 10-year JGB futures price fell
0.18 point to 147.65.
U.S. Treasuries gave up their gains made after Friday's soft
U.S. employment report.
