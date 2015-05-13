TOKYO May 13 Benchmark Japanese government bonds were flat on Wednesday, while the superlong tenor weakened as investors positioned for the next day's 30-year JGB sale.

The yield on cash 10-year JGBs was unchanged on the day, at 0.450 percent, after trading between 0.440 percent and 0.465 percent. On Tuesday, the 10-year yield rose as high as 0.470 percent, matching a high touched on March 10, after an auction of 10-year JGBs met disappointing demand.

The 20-year JGB yield added 1 basis point to 1.230 percent after rising as high as 1.240 percent earlier, while the 30-year yield also added a basis point to 1.500 percent, after having touched 1.510 percent.

On Thursday, the Ministry of Finance will offer 800 billion yen ($6.68 billion) of 30-year JGBs, re-opening issue number 46 with a coupon of 1.5 percent.

Also pressuring the superlong zone, the Bank of Japan refrained from purchasing that tenor in its asset-buying operations. The BOJ offered to buy 70 billion yen of JGBs maturing in one year and 400 billion yen of JGBs in the 5-year to 10-year zone.

The 10-year JGB futures price added 0.03 point to 146.63 . ($1=119.7900 yen) (Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)