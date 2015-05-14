TOKYO May 14 Japanese government bonds erased
losses on Thursday after a 30-year auction fared much better
than many investors had feared after a tepid 10-year sale
earlier in the week.
The Ministry of Finance offered 800 billion yen of 30-year
JGBs, re-opening issue number 46 with a coupon of 1.5 percent.
The lowest price at the sale was 99.45, better than most market
participants expected.
The bid-to-cover ratio, a gauge of demand, came in at 2.74
compared with the previous sale's 2.86, while the tail between
the average and accepted lowest prices widened to 0.26 from 0.19
at the last month's auction.
The yield on cash 10-year JGBs slipped 1 basis point to
0.455 percent, after earlier rising as high as
0.470 percent. That matched the high struck on Tuesday after the
disappointing 10-year sale, and was its higest since March 10.
The 10-year JGB futures price added 0.17 point to finish at
146.80.
(Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)