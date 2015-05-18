TOKYO May 18 Japanese government bond prices
firmed on Monday, with the benchmark yield falling to its lowest
level in more than two weeks as bond investors took their cue
from stronger U.S. Treasuries.
The yield on the 10-year JGB fell 1.5 basis
points to 0.375 percent, its lowest level since May 1, moving
away from last week's two-month high of 0.470 percent scaled
amid a global fixed-income rout.
The 10-year JGB futures price added 0.13 point to close at
147.40.
Longer maturities outperformed, with the 20-year yield
and the 30-year yield both sliding
3 basis points to 1.130 percent and 1.395 percent respectively.
The 5-year yield shed half a basis point to
0.090 percent ahead of Tuesday's monthly auction of 2.5 trillion
yen ($20.90 billion) of 5-year JGBs.
On Friday, U.S. Treasury prices rose and yields fell after
downbeat U.S. economic data quashed expectations the U.S.
central bank would begin raising interest rates as early as next
month and backed the case that policymakers would hold off until
September or December.
The Bank of Japan's asset-purchase operations also
underpinned the market on Monday. The BOJ offered to buy 400
billion yen of JGBs in the 5-year to 10-year zone as well as 20
billion yen of inflation-linked 10-year JGBs.
The BOJ is widely expected to maintain the current pace of
monetary expansion at its policy review on Friday.
BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said last week he did not see
any immediate need for further monetary easing as the broad
trend of inflation was steadily improving.
Japan's economy is likely to shift to an expansionary phase
this fiscal year due to improvements in domestic demand, exports
and a windfall from last year's decline in oil prices, the BOJ's
chief economist said on Monday.
($1 = 119.5900 yen)
(Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Alan Raybould)