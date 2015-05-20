DIARY - Today in Washington - March 23
0830/1230: The Labor Department issues weekly jobless claims.
TOKYO May 20 Japanese government bond prices fell on Wednesday following a drop in U.S. Treasuries and as Tokyo stocks rallied to a 15-year high and dented the allure of safe-haven debt.
The benchmark 10-year JGB yield rose 1.5 basis points to 0.395 percent, though it still remained some distance away from a two-month high of 0.470 percent struck earlier in the month when a global bond rout was at its peak.
The yield curve steepened as super long maturities sagged on caution ahead of next week's 20-year auction. The 20-year yield rose 4 basis points to 1.19 percent.
The Nikkei share average hit its highest level since 2000 following better-than-expected Japanese gross domestic product data for the January-March quarter.
Treasuries prices fell for the second day overnight, weighed by a wave of corporate supply and upbeat U.S. housing starts data. (Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
NEW YORK, March 22 If the U.S. healthcare legislation overhaul is not passed, or is postponed, it will put "a lot of doubt" on the "Trump trades," which include higher U.S. equities and bond yields, DoubleLine Capital Chief Executive Jeffrey Gundlach said on Wednesday.
NEW YORK, March 22 U.S. money market fund assets recorded their biggest weekly drop in two months following the Federal Reserve's widely expected interest rate by a quarter percentage point last week, the Money Fund Report said on Wednesday.