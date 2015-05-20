TOKYO May 20 Japanese government bond prices fell on Wednesday following a drop in U.S. Treasuries and as Tokyo stocks rallied to a 15-year high and dented the allure of safe-haven debt.

The benchmark 10-year JGB yield rose 1.5 basis points to 0.395 percent, though it still remained some distance away from a two-month high of 0.470 percent struck earlier in the month when a global bond rout was at its peak.

The yield curve steepened as super long maturities sagged on caution ahead of next week's 20-year auction. The 20-year yield rose 4 basis points to 1.19 percent.

The Nikkei share average hit its highest level since 2000 following better-than-expected Japanese gross domestic product data for the January-March quarter.

Treasuries prices fell for the second day overnight, weighed by a wave of corporate supply and upbeat U.S. housing starts data. (Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)