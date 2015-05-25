DIARY-Top Economic Events to May 24
TOKYO May 25 Japanese government bond prices sagged on Monday on following a retreat by U.S. Treasuries and market caution towards new supply.
The losses by JGBs, however, were contained as the market took heart after seeing firm results to the Bank of Japan's debt buying operation. The central bank regularly buys JGBs as part of its extensive monetary easing policy.
The benchmark 10-year yield was up 1 basis point at 0.42 percent and the 30-year yield rose half a basis point to 1.47 percent.
Japan's finance ministry will sell 1.2 trillion yen ($9.86 billion) of 20-year JGBs on Tuesday with caution towards the sale and selling by dealers to hedge their positions before the auction weighing on the longer-dated maturities, traders said.
U.S. Treasuries were sold on Friday as a stronger-than-expected increase in core consumer prices in April revived expectations that inflation may approach the Federal Reserve's 2 percent target later this year.
