TOKYO May 26 Japanese government bond prices stood little changed on Tuesday after paring earlier losses on decent results from a 20-year debt auction.

The benchmark 10-year JGB yield stood unchanged at 0.42 percent, pulling back from 0.44 percent. The 20-year yield was also flat, at 1.21 percent, following a rise to 1.23 percent.

The market was relieved after seeing 1.2 trillion yen of 20-year debt sold by the finance ministry draw ample demand. The bid-to-cover ratio, a gauge of auction demand, rose to 2.91 from 2.63 at the previous sale last month.

While super long maturities like 20-year JGBs attract demand from investors such as life insurers, foreign players and domestic banks, softer demand from public pension funds is a concern to some traders.

Japan's public pension funds have been moving away from government bonds and into stocks and foreign assets in search of higher returns.

Yet heavy buying of JGBs by the Bank of Japan conducting its quantitative easing scheme have helped limit such concern. (Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Richard Borsuk)