TOKYO May 27 Japanese government bond prices
firmed on Wednesday, as overnight strength in U.S. Treasuries
and solid results of the Bank of Japan's bond-buying operations
offset the impact of stronger Japanese shares and a weaker yen.
The BOJ offered to buy 400 billion yen ($3.25 billion) of
JGBs in the 5-year to 10-year zone, 240 billion of JGBs in the
10-year to 25-year zone, and 140 billion yen of JGBs in the over
25-year zone under its massive JGB purchase program. The offer
drew less selling interest than market participants had
expected.
The benchmark 10-year JGB yield fell 2.5
basis points to 0.390 percent after falling as low as 0.385
percent earlier.
The 20-year yield also shed 2.5 basis points
to 1.185 percent.
The 10-year JGB futures price added 0.36 point to end at
147.59, its highest close since April 30.
JGBs rose even against a backdrop of a fresh 15-year high
for the Nikkei stock index.
The dollar also climbed as far as 123.33 yen on
Tuesday, reaching a high not seen since mid-2007, after a spate
of upbeat U.S. data bolstered the case that the Federal Reserve
will hike interest rates this year.
($1 = 123.0300 yen)
