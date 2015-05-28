TOKYO May 28 Japanese government bond prices
mostly ticked lower on Thursday on profit-taking, though
short-term paper firmed after solid results in a two-year JGB
auction.
The 10-year cash Japanese government bond yield rose 1.0
basis point to 0.395 percent while the 20-year
JGB yield increased 3.5 basis point to 1.215 percent
.
The move is a reversal of yield falls on Wednesday, when
expectations of month-end buying by pension funds supported the
market.
Still, the shorter end of the market was firmer, with the
two-year yield falling 1.5 basis points to minus 0.020 percent
, hitting a one-month low.
The price of 10-year JGB futures, which reflects the
cheapest-to-deliver seven-year sector, were down 0.01 point at
147.58.
(Reporting by Tokyo Markets Team; Editing by Kim Coghill)