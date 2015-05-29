TOKYO May 29 Japanese government bonds were mostly higher on Friday, particularly at the longer end as month-end buying bolstered those tenors.

Funds often buy longer-term debt at the end of a month to extend the duration of their portfolios. That buying supported longer durations even as equities rallied, with the Nikkei stock index touching a fresh 15-year closing high and marking its 11th straight session of gains, giving it the longest winning streak since February 1988.

But investors were wary about pushing prices much higher ahead of a 10-year JGB auction next Tuesday, and a 30-year JGB sale on Thursday.

The Bank of Japan's operations also underpinned the market. The central bank offered to buy 375 billion yen ($3.03 billion) of JGBs in the 1-year to 3-year zone, 375 billion yen of JGBs in the 3-year to 5-year zone, and 400 billion yen of JGBs in the 5-year to 10-year zone under its massive JGB purchase programme on Friday, in line with market expectations.

The JGB market largely shrugged off data released early on Friday that showed spending by Japanese households slumped unexpectedly in April and consumer inflation came in roughly flat, casting doubt on the central bank's view that a steady economic recovery will help move inflation toward its ambitious 2 percent target.

The benchmark 10-year JGB yield fell half a basis point to 0.390 percent, while the 20-year yield shed 2 basis points to 1.190 percent. The 30-year yield lost 2.5 basis points to 1.470 percent.

The 10-year JGB futures price added 0.05 point to end at 147.63, its highest close since April 30.

($1 = 123.8900 yen) (Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)