TOKYO, June 9 Japanese government bond prices
gained on Tuesday after a "liquidity enhancing" auction of
existing long-dated JGBs attracted solid bids and U.S. bond
prices rebounded on concerns about the risk of default by
Greece.
The 10-year cash JGB yield fell 3.0 basis points to 0.460
percent, extending its fall from 6 1/2-month high
of 0.505 percent hit on Thursday.
The auction of 300 billion yen ($2.4 billion) JGBs with 15
to 39 years left to maturity produced strong results.
The yield on the benchmark 20-year JGBs fell 4.5 basis
points to 1.230 percent while the 30-year yield
fell 3.0 basis points to 1.505 percent.
The market was also helped by gains in U.S. bonds overnight
on renewed concerns over whether Greece could clinch a deal with
its creditors to secure cash.
($1 = 124.4800 yen)
(Reporting by Tokyo Markets Team; Editing by Simon
Cameron-Moore)