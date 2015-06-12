TOKYO, June 12 Japanese government bond prices gained on Friday in sympathy with rallying bond prices in Europe and the United States, after the International Monetary Fund team walked away from negotiations with Greece.

The 10-year JGB yield fell 3.5 basis points to 0.495 percent , having slipped from a nine-month high of 0.545 percent hit on Thursday.

U.S. and European bond yields fell despite strong U.S. retail sales data on concerns about Greece and strong demand at bond auctions in the United States and Europe.

The IMF delegation ended talks with Greece and flew home, citing major differences with Athens, raising concerns Greece may not be able to secure cash it needs to avoid defaulting on its payment later in the month.

The 20-year JGB yield fell 2.5 basis points to 1.260 percent while the 30-year yield fell 1.5 basis points to 1.485 percent.

The 10-year JGB futures price gained 0.39 point to 146.34 .

