TOKYO, June 12 Japanese government bond prices
gained on Friday in sympathy with rallying bond prices in Europe
and the United States, after the International Monetary Fund
team walked away from negotiations with Greece.
The 10-year JGB yield fell 3.5 basis points to 0.495 percent
, having slipped from a nine-month high of 0.545
percent hit on Thursday.
U.S. and European bond yields fell despite strong U.S.
retail sales data on concerns about Greece and strong demand at
bond auctions in the United States and Europe.
The IMF delegation ended talks with Greece and flew home,
citing major differences with Athens, raising concerns Greece
may not be able to secure cash it needs to avoid defaulting on
its payment later in the month.
The 20-year JGB yield fell 2.5 basis points to 1.260 percent
while the 30-year yield fell 1.5 basis points to
1.485 percent.
The 10-year JGB futures price gained 0.39 point to 146.34
.
(Reporting by Tokyo Markets Team; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)