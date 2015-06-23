TOKYO, June 23 Japanese government bond prices fell on Tuesday as traders unwound safe-haven buying after international creditors of Greece welcomed a new proposal from Athens as a basis for a possible agreement.

The 10-year Japanese government bond yield rose 3.0 basis points to 0.455 percent, bouncing back from a two-week low of 0.415 percent hit on Friday and Monday.

The 20-year yield rose 3.5 basis points to 1.200 percent , off a one-month low of 1.165 percent touched on Monday.

The price of 10-year JGB futures fell 0.30 point to 146.84 .

A "liquidity-enhancing" auction, in which the Ministry of Finance reopens existing bonds, attracted decent bids, giving some support to the market. (Reporting by Tokyo Markets Team; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)