TOKYO, June 23 Japanese government bond prices
fell on Tuesday as traders unwound safe-haven buying after
international creditors of Greece welcomed a new proposal from
Athens as a basis for a possible agreement.
The 10-year Japanese government bond yield rose 3.0 basis
points to 0.455 percent, bouncing back from a
two-week low of 0.415 percent hit on Friday and Monday.
The 20-year yield rose 3.5 basis points to 1.200 percent
, off a one-month low of 1.165 percent touched on
Monday.
The price of 10-year JGB futures fell 0.30 point to 146.84
.
A "liquidity-enhancing" auction, in which the Ministry of
Finance reopens existing bonds, attracted decent bids, giving
some support to the market.
(Reporting by Tokyo Markets Team; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)