TOKYO, July 1 Japanese government bond prices began the second half of the year on a slightly weaker tone on Wednesday, although the Bank of Japan's asset buying operations as well as wariness over developments in Greece's debt crisis underpinned the market.

The benchmark 10-year JGB yield added 2.5 basis points to 0.475 percent, after earlier rising as high as 0.485 percent.

The BOJ bought 70 billion yen ($570.40 million) of JGBs maturing within one year, 375 billion of JGBs in the 1-year to 3-year zone, and 425 billion yen of JGBs in the 3-year to 5-year zone under its purchase programme.

Sapping some of the demand for bonds, Japan's Nikkei stock index added about 0.5 percent, gaining for the second day. The BOJ's latest tankan survey of manufacturers also improved in the three months to June, supporting the bank's view that growth is gathering momentum.

But investors' risk appetite was kept in check by news Greece missed its 1.5 billion euro loan repayment to the International Monetary Fund on Tuesday, after asking for a last-minute extension.

The superlong tenor underperformed, with the 20-year yield and the 30-year yield both rising 3 basis points to 1.220 percent and 1.455 respectively.

The 10-year JGB futures price ended down 0.22 point at 146.75.

($1 = 122.72 yen) (Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Richard Borsuk)