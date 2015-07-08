TOKYO, July 8 Japanese government bond prices
rose on Wednesday on a wave of flight-to-safety movement that
benefited sovereign debt in the wake of a global slide in risk
assets.
September 10-year JGB futures were up 0.31 point at
147.22 after reaching a one-month peak of 147.35, with the rise
bolstered by bids from foreign players, dealers said.
The benchmark 10-year JGB yield fell two
basis points to 0.43 percent after touching a three-week low of
0.42 percent.
The 20-year yield also declined two basis
points, to 1.195 percent.
Equity markets across Asia slid on new tumbles in Chinese
stock markets, causing worry on global growth, and lingering
Greek debt concerns. The Shanghai Composite Index was
down 3.9 percent and Tokyo's Nikkei shed 2.8 percent.
Other major safe-havens such as U.S. Treasuries and German
Bunds have rallied amid mounting doubts about Greece's future in
the euro, with yields from both markets falling to five-week
lows.
(Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Richard Borsuk)