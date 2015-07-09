TOKYO, July 9 Japanese government bond prices fell on Thursday, after a sale of 30-year JGBs met with tepid demand.

A modest uptick in risk sentiment also undermined demand for safe-haven fixed-income assets. China's stock markets have plunged roughly 30 percent over the last three weeks. But the sharp selloff abated on Thursday, as investors took heart that emergency measures taken by Beijing may have stemmed the savage correction.

Japan's Ministry of Finance sold 737.6 billion yen ($6.07 billion) of 30-year JGBs with a 1.6 percent coupon, at a lowest accepted price of 103.10. The bid-to-cover ratio declined to 2.21 from 3.07 at last month's sale, while the tail between the average and lowest accepted prices widened to 0.41 from the previous 0.14.

The benchmark 10-year JGB yield rose 3.5 basis points to 0.445 percent, moving away from a five-week low of 0.405 percent touched in the previous session.

The 20-year yield added 2.5 basis points to 1.195 percent, while the 30-year yield also added 2.5 basis points to 1.440 percent.

The 10-year JGB futures price ended down 0.20 point at 147.15.

($1 = 121.4500 yen) (Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)