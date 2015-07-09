TOKYO, July 9 Japanese government bond prices
fell on Thursday, after a sale of 30-year JGBs met with tepid
demand.
A modest uptick in risk sentiment also undermined demand for
safe-haven fixed-income assets. China's stock markets
have plunged roughly 30 percent over the last three
weeks. But the sharp selloff abated on Thursday, as investors
took heart that emergency measures taken by Beijing may have
stemmed the savage correction.
Japan's Ministry of Finance sold 737.6 billion yen ($6.07
billion) of 30-year JGBs with a 1.6 percent coupon, at a lowest
accepted price of 103.10. The bid-to-cover ratio declined to
2.21 from 3.07 at last month's sale, while the tail between the
average and lowest accepted prices widened to 0.41 from the
previous 0.14.
The benchmark 10-year JGB yield rose 3.5
basis points to 0.445 percent, moving away from a five-week low
of 0.405 percent touched in the previous session.
The 20-year yield added 2.5 basis points to
1.195 percent, while the 30-year yield also added
2.5 basis points to 1.440 percent.
The 10-year JGB futures price ended down 0.20 point at
147.15.
($1 = 121.4500 yen)
(Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)