TOKYO, July 10 Japanese government bond prices were little changed on Friday after reversing earlier losses thanks to a regular debt-buying operation by the Bank of Japan.

The benchmark 10-year JGB yield was flat at 0.445 percent after rising to 0.465 percent earlier, initially nudged up by an overnight rise by German Bund and U.S. Treasury yields.

In an operation on Friday the BOJ offered to buy a total of 780 billion yen ($6.40 billion) of JGBs. The central bank regularly buys debt from the market as part of its quantitative easing scheme.

The bond market adopted a wait-and-see stance due to uncertainties over both Greece reaching an agreement with its creditors over the weekend, and whether China has staunched the bloodbath in its equities markets.

"The chances of both parties reaching an agreement appear fifty-fifty. Given the lingering China risk, prospects for the global economy remain murky," said a dealer at a domestic securities house.

Greece, facing a weekend deadline to hammer together convincing reform plans in return for loans, sent a package of proposals to its euro zone creditors on Thursday.

Euro zone finance ministers will meet Saturday to discuss the proposals, and a euro zone summit will be held Sunday to decide what to do about Greece.

