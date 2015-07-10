TOKYO, July 10 Japanese government bond prices
were little changed on Friday after reversing earlier losses
thanks to a regular debt-buying operation by the Bank of Japan.
The benchmark 10-year JGB yield was flat at
0.445 percent after rising to 0.465 percent earlier, initially
nudged up by an overnight rise by German Bund and U.S. Treasury
yields.
In an operation on Friday the BOJ offered to buy a total of
780 billion yen ($6.40 billion) of JGBs. The central bank
regularly buys debt from the market as part of its quantitative
easing scheme.
The bond market adopted a wait-and-see stance due to
uncertainties over both Greece reaching an agreement with its
creditors over the weekend, and whether China has staunched the
bloodbath in its equities markets.
"The chances of both parties reaching an agreement appear
fifty-fifty. Given the lingering China risk, prospects for the
global economy remain murky," said a dealer at a domestic
securities house.
Greece, facing a weekend deadline to hammer together
convincing reform plans in return for loans, sent a package of
proposals to its euro zone creditors on Thursday.
Euro zone finance ministers will meet Saturday to discuss
the proposals, and a euro zone summit will be held Sunday to
decide what to do about Greece.
($1 = 121.8400 yen)
(Reporting by Tokyo markets team; editing by Simon
Cameron-Moore)