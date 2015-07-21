TOKYO, July 21 Benchmark 10-year Japanese
government bond prices dipped on Tuesday, tracking an overnight
retreat in U.S. Treasuries, but super long maturities bucked the
trend on expectations that an upcoming 20-year sale will attract
firm investor demand.
The 10-year JGB yield edged up half a basis
point to 0.425 percent, while the 20-year yield
slipped half a basis point to 1.19 percent.
The finance ministry will offer 1.2 trillion yen ($9.7
billion) of 20-year JGBs on Wednesday.
Data released on Tuesday by the Japan Security Dealers'
Association showed that trust banks bought a net 766 billion yen
($6.2 billion) of JGBs in June, after becoming net buyers in
May for the first time in eight months.
Dealers took it as a further sign that government bond
selling by the Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF) was
petering out. GPIF, the world's largest public pension fund,
entrusts trust banks with a portion of its assets for
investment.
GPIF has steadily sold government debt this year in a bid to
rebalance its bond-centric portfolio in favour of riskier
assets.
($1 = 124.3600 yen)
(Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)