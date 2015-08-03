TOKYO Aug 3 Japanese government bond prices edged down on Monday on caution towards an upcoming 10-year debt auction, although gains by U.S. Treasuries and weakness in Tokyo stocks limited losses.

The benchmark 10-year JGB yield edged up half a basis point to 0.41 percent. A decline below 0.40 percent would take the yield to a two-month low.

September 10-year futures shed 0.02 point to 147.53.

Japan's finance ministry will offer 2.4 trillion yen ($19.36 billion) of 10-year JGBs on Tuesday.

While dealers engaged in customary selling to make room for the new paper, they expected firm investor demand as there are no major JGB auctions due until mid-August.

The Nikkei lost 0.5 percent, snapping a three-day winning streak, as a barrage of earning reports failed to dispel growing concerns over a slowdown in China's economy.

U.S. Treasuries rallied on Friday after data showed second quarter labour costs rose by the smallest margin on record. ($1 = 123.98 yen) (Reporting by Tokyo markets team)