BRIEF-Silver Wheaton files for mixed shelf of up to $2 bln
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $2 billion - sec filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2o7xeRn] Further company coverage:
TOKYO Aug 5 Japanese government bond prices edged lower on Wednesday, tracking Treasuries prices after a Federal Reserve official expressed support for a U.S. interest rate hike in September.
U.S. debt yields rose overnight after Atlanta Federal Reserve President Dennis Lockhart, a voter this year on the Federal Open Market Committee, told the Wall Street Journal that it would take "significant deterioration" in the U.S. economy for him to not support a rate hike in September.
The Bank of Japan's bond-buying operations also underpinned the market.
The BOJ offered to buy 375 billion yen ($3.02 billion) of JGBs in the 1-year to 5-year zone, 425 billion yen of JGBs in the 3-year to 5-year zone, and 400 billion yen of JGBs in the 5-year to 10-year zone.
The BOJ will begin a two-day regular policy meeting on Thursday, at which it is widely expected to maintain its massive stimulus, hoping the economy will rebound from a soft patch in the second quarter.
The 10-year JGB futures price ended down 0.11 point at 147.68.
The benchmark 10-year JGB yield added 1 basis point to 0.395 percent.
In the superlong zone, the 30-year yield and the 20-year yield both added 1.5 basis points to 1.410 percent and 1.160 percent, respectively.
($1 = 124.3700 yen) (Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Kim Coghill)
* Says initial public offering of 11.0 million shares priced at $17.00 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Xtant Medical Holdings - On March 31, Bacterin International and Co, unit of co, entered twelfth amendment,waiver to amended restated credit deal