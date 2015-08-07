TOKYO Aug 7 Japanese government bond prices edged up on Friday, but trading was cautious ahead of U.S. employment data that may spur the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates as early as next month.

Economists polled by Reuters expect total U.S. employment to have grown by 223,000 jobs in July, to match June's figure.

As widely expected, the Bank of Japan maintained its massive stimulus programme and upbeat economic assessment at the end of its two-day meeting on Friday, reflecting its conviction that inflation will accelerate toward 2 percent price growth without additional monetary easing.

The benchmark 10-year JGB yield inched down by half a basis point to 0.415 percent, after earlier rising as high as 0.425 percent.

In the superlong zone, the 20-year yield and the 30-year yield both fell 1 basis point to 1.180 percent and 1.435 percent, respectively.

The 10-year JGB futures price ended up 0.06 point at 147.50 .

