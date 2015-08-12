TOKYO Aug 12 The benchmark Japanese government
bond yield fell to a three-month low on Wednesday as the debt
market felt knock-on effects from China's devaluation of the
yuan, including a surge in U.S. Treasury prices and falling
share-prices in Japan.
The 10-year JGB yield declined 2.5 basis
points to 0.37 percent, its lowest since early May. September
10-year futures touched a three-month high of 147.99.
Much of the impetus came from Treasuries, which saw its
benchmark 10-year note yield extend its sharp
decline overnight and fall to a three-month trough of 2.08
percent.
"The effect of China's devaluation of the yuan on JGBs is an
indirect one and likely to be short-lived, as the overseas
markets may be overreacting to the yuan's devaluation," said
Katsutoshi Inadome, senior fixed income strategist at Mitsubishi
UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities in Tokyo.
"It will be a different story if China's economy really is
as weak as some fear, but in the short term, much of the effect
on JGBs will depend on how Treasuries and stocks fare. The
long-term theme for the market remains BOJ's monetary policy,"
he said.
The Bank of Japan regularly buys large amounts of JGBs as
part of its quantitative easing scheme, sucking up liquidity and
driving debt yields to record lows earlier in the year.
The People's Bank of China (PBOC) surprised markets on
Tuesday by aggressively lowering its guidance rate, pushing the
yuan down nearly 2 percent in a bid to shore up exports.
After the PBOC lowered the yuan for a second day on
Wednesday, deepening concerns about slowing growth in China,
Tokyo's Nikkei fell. At 0416 GMT, it was down 1.7
percent.
(Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Richard Borsuk)