TOKYO Aug 13 Japanese government bond yields pulled away from three-month lows and rose on Thursday after a rally by U.S. Treasuries ran out of steam and as Tokyo stocks rebounded.

September 10-year JGB futures lost 0.22 point to 147.78.

The benchmark 10-year JGB yield rose 2.5 basis points to 0.38 percent.

The yield touched 0.355 percent the previous day, its lowest since early May, as China's devaluation of the yuan battered equity markets and triggered investor demand for safe-haven debt. Risk markets have since regained some composure, with Tokyo's Nikkei bouncing back 0.7 percent.

The sag in the debt market did little to dampen investor demand at Thursday's 2.5 trillion yen ($20.1 billion) five-year JGB sale, with the bid-to-cover ratio, a gauge of demand at auctions, rising to 3.45 from 3.2 at the previous offering last month.

Dealers said the new five-year JGBs drew bids from domestic banks and foreign investors seeking alternatives to short-term paper, made scarce in the market by the Bank of Japan's aggressive purchases.

