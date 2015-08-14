TOKYO Aug 14 Benchmark Japanese government bond
prices inched lower in quiet trading on Friday, moving away from
a three-month highs scaled earlier this week, but were
underpinned by the Bank of Japan's purchases under its asset
buying programme.
Many dealers were winding down for the mid-August Obon
holiday. Although there are no public holidays, many people take
summer vacations around this time.
The BOJ offered to buy 375 billion yen ($3.02 billion) of
JGBs in the one-year to three-year zone, 425 billion yen of JGBs
in the three-year to five-year zone, and 400 billion yen of JGBs
in the five-year to 10-year zone.
The 10-year JGB yield rose half a basis point
to 0.380 percent.
The benchmark yield touched 0.355 percent on Wednesday, its
lowest since early May, after China's move to devalue its yuan
this week heightened the appeal of safe-haven government debt
and pushed down U.S. Treasury yields.
But the People's Bank of China set the yuan midpoint
slightly stronger on Friday from the previous day, when they
reassured markets that there was no reason for the yuan to fall
further.
The 30-year zone firmed slightly, its yield
edging down half a basis point to 1.410 percent.
The 10-year JGB futures price ended up 0.02 point at 147.84
.
($1 = 124.3100 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Tokyo markets team)