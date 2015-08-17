TOKYO Aug 17 Japanese government bond prices sagged on Monday as traders positioned for a 20-year bond auction and as stocks edged up after Japan's gross domestic product data was not as bad as expected.

The 10-year Japanese Government Bond futures price fell 0.12 point to 147.72 though trading was extremely slow with only 15,681 lots transacted, more than 40 percent below the average so far this year.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year cash JGBs rose 2.0 basis points to 0.395 percent, though only 500 billion yen was traded.

The 20-year yield rose 1.0 basis point to 1.160 percent , still near the low end of its trading range between 1.135 to 1.300 percent in recent months. (Reporting by Tokyo Markets Team; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)