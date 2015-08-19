UPDATE 1-Politics weigh as Korea's KEPCO eyes the Toshiba nuclear option
TOKYO Aug 19 The yields on long-dated Japanese government bonds bounced back on Wednesday after their fall to 3-1/2-month lows triggered profit-taking in volatile trade.
JGB yields initially fell on rising concerns on the global economic outlook and sell-off in Chinese shares, with the 30-year JGB yield falling to 1.380 percent, its lowest since May 1.
The 20-year yield also hit a 3-1/2-month low of 1.125 percent.
But the market reversed course as some market players were quick to book profits and as Chinese shares turned positive after early losses.
The 30-year yield rose to 1.400 percent, up 0.5 basis point on the day while the 20-year last stood at 1.150 percent, up 1.0 basis point.
The 10-year bond yield rose 0.5 basis point to 0.375 percent while the price of 10-year JGB futures ended flat at 147.94. (Reporting by Tokyo Markets Team; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)
