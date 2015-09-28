TOKYO, Sept 28 Japanese government bond prices
slipped on Monday after the Bank of Japan's bond buying
operation showed strong selling interest ahead of a 10-year JGB
auction later in the week.
The 10-year JGB futures price fell as much as 0.26 point to
148.08 following surprisingly weak results of the BOJ's
400 billion yen buying of bonds with five to 10 years to
maturity.
The BOJ's buying attracted offers more than four times as
large as the central bank's bids, highlighting strong selling
pressure ahead of the 10-year bond auction on Thursday.
The yield on benchmark 10-year cash JGBs also rose 2.5 basis
points to 0.345 percent, while the 20-year JGB
yield rose 3.0 basis points to 1.125 percent.
(Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Reporting by Jacqueline Wong)