TOKYO Oct 5 Japanese Government bond yields
fell to multi-month lows on Monday on growing expectations the
Bank of Japan may unveil fresh stimulus as soon as this month,
as well as soft U.S. jobs data.
The yield on the current 30-year JGBs fell 2.0 basis points
to 1.340 percent, its lowest level since late
April, breaking below strong yield support around 1.35 percent.
The five-year yield hit an eight-month low of 0.045 percent
, as a growing number of market players expect the
BOJ to ease its policy at one of its two policy meetings planned
in October.
The BOJ holds its first October policy meeting on Tuesday
and Wednesday and the second one on Oct. 30, when it publishes
its updated economic outlook.
A run of soft Japanese economic data is raising concerns
that the economy may be faltering as exports remained tepid due
to a slower global growth.
With exports hardly leading the charge, domestic consumption
is seen as a key to energise the flagging economy. But
government data showed on Monday Japanese wage growth slowed in
August and summer bonuses were lower than last year.
Market players expect the BOJ could increase its purchase of
risk assets such as stock index-linked ETFs, and could extend
the average maturity of JGB it buys.
Other possible measures include a cut in the interest rate
on excess reserves and further increase in its bond buying.
The 10-year JGB futures price rose 0.10 point to 148.47
.
The market also drew support from surprisingly weak U.S.
employment data published on Friday, which reduced expectations
of a U.S. rate hike later this year and supported bond prices
globally.
(Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Eric Meijer)