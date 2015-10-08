TOKYO Oct 8 Long-dated Japanese government bond
prices held firm on Wednesday after an auction of 30-year JGBs
attracted strong demand from investors.
The yield on the 30-year JGBs fell as much as 2.0 basis
points to 1.345 percent, edging near five-month
low of 1.340 percent hit on Monday.
The auction of 800 billion yen 30-year JGBs produced
bid-to-cover ratio of 3.33, above 3.11 in the previous auction.
The tail was 0.06, smaller than 0.09 last month, helped by
strong investor demand after the start of new financial half
year on Oct. 1.
The shorter end of the market fared worse after Bank of
Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Wednesday that he had no
plan to cut interest rates on excess reserves.
The two-year bond yield rose 0.5 basis point to 0.005
percent while the five-year yield rose 1.0 basis
point to 0.065 percent.
The 10-year yield also rose 0.5 basis point to 0.330 percent
.
In the money market, however, a shortage of government bills
led the six-month Treasury bills yield to a record low of minus
0.089 percent, down 1.7 basis points.
(Reporting by Tokyo Markets Team; Editing by Kim Coghill)