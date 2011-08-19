TOKYO Aug 19 Japanese government bond prices gained for the fourth straight day on Friday on mounting worries that the global economy may be faltering, sending the 10-year JGB yield to a level not seen in nine months.

* The 10-year cash bond yield dropped as far as 0.970 percent , its lowest since November last year, with many market players saying falls to around 0.90 percent were increasingly likely.

* Declines in JGB yields in recent weeks have been much smaller than those in U.S. bond yields, with the 10-year yield spread between Japan and the United States narrowing to 105 basis points, the tightest since the 2008-09 financial crisis.

* Part of the reason behind the modest drop in JGB yields was that they were already very low and had limited room to fall.

* Investors were also cautious about pushing the 10-year yield further below one percent, remembering that its fall to 0.82 percent last year was quickly reversed.

* The five-year yield fell 2 basis points to 0.305 percent , a nine-month low, while the 20-year yield declined 2.5 basis points to 1.765 percent. (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Joseph Radford)