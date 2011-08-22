* Two-yr yield hits 10-mth low on expectations of further easing

By Akiko Takeda

TOKYO, Aug 22 Japanese government bond futures hovered near a nine-month high on Monday, supported by expectations of additional monetary easing by the Bank of Japan.

The BOJ will consider easing monetary policy further, possibly at an emergency meeting before next month's rate review, if further rises in the yen push down Tokyo stock prices enough to hit business sentiment, sources said.

JGBs were also lifted by safe-haven demand from investors as the Nikkei stock average extended losses in the afternoon, touching a five-month low amid increasing concerns over a slowdown in the global economy, and ahead of Federal Reserve Chief Ben Bernanke's speech at Jackson Hole, Wyoming, on Friday. (For a preview of Bernanke's speech, see )

"Some players in short-term derivatives markets are starting to factor in a rate cut," said Takafumi Yamawaki, chief rates strategist at JPMorgan.

The BOJ is keeping its key overnight call rate at 0.10 percent now and has said there would be little economic benefit in cutting the rate further. But some market players think a cut to around 0.05 percent may be possible as a symbolic gesture especially if the yen rises above a record high against the dollar.

DOWNWARD PRESSURE

Yields in short and medium maturities faced downward pressure, with the two-year JGB yield declining 1 basis point to 0.125 percent , marking a fresh 10-month low.

Five-year bond prices rose and yields declined 1.5 basis points to 0.290 percent, matching a nine-month low hit on Friday, supported by bids mainly from Japanese banks, in a sign that the BOJ may expand its 50 trillion yen ($656 billion) pool of funds to buy government and private assets or extend the duration of its JGB purchases.

"Brokers stopped selling medium-dated cash bonds as easing expectations grew," said a fund manager at a U.S. asset management firm.

Three-month euro-yen futures were up 1.5 basis point at 99.730 JEYv1, approaching a post-quake high of 99.740, hit on March 14, supported by expectations of additional monetary easing by the Bank of Japan.

The yield curve steepened as long-dated JGB prices were softer, weighed by selling from investors aiming to shorten durations in their portfolios, traders said. The 20-year yield was up 0.5 basis point at 1.790 percent , while the 30-year yield climbed 1 basis point to 1.950 percent .

The benchmark 10-year yield was flat at 0.985 percent, after dropping briefly to 0.975 percent on Monday . The 10-year yield fell as far as 0.970 percent on Friday, its lowest in nine months, in a knee-jerk reaction to a sharp fall in 10-year U.S. bond yields. Last week, it dropped below two percent for the first time since the 2008 financial crisis, marking its lowest in at least 60 years.

A Reuters weekly survey on the JGB market showed on Monday that 40 percent of market players expect JGB yields to fall this week, but the median forecast for the 10-year JGB yield at the end of the week was 0.980 percent , just below its close on Friday of 0.985 percent. That reflected respondent caution on pushing the 10-year yield further below one percent, as they remember that a fall to 0.82 percent last year was quickly reversed.

But some market players expected the yield to test 0.8 percent, its lowest since 2003 if the BOJ takes additional steps to ease monetary policy.

September 10-year JGB futures closed unchanged at 142.77 2JGBv1 after climbing as high as 142.88. They hit a nine-month peak of 142.90 on Friday.

($1 = 76.245 Japanese Yen) (Editing by Joseph Radford)