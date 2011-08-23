TOKYO Aug 23 Japanese government bonds fell on Tuesday, weighed down by profit-taking after a recent rally supported by expectations of additional monetary easing by the Bank of Japan, as players took their cue from a drop in U.S. bonds and rebounds in share prices.

* Market players said some investors, possibly including a big Japanese bank, had recently shifted funds out of 20-year bonds to short- and medium maturities such as the five-year sector, but that trend had eased for now.

* September 10-year JGB futures were down 0.14 point at 142.63 2JGBv1, a morning session low and moving away from a nine-month high of 142.90 hit on Friday.

* Futures kept their bullish momentum on charts but touched their five-day moving average at 142.63 on Tuesday, a support for the first time in five days.

* "As expectations for additional monetary easing have increased, short- and medium-dated sectors have drawn demand, but now yields are really getting close to their lower end with very limited room for more falls, so people may want to take profits for now," says a trader at U.S. brokerage.

"With uncertainty in domestic politics and this week's upcoming 20-year JGB auction, superlongs may be weighed down a bit more, but it's unlikely that the yield curve will bull-steepen from its current level, even based on a scenario of additional monetary easing," he added.

* In cash bonds, the five-year JGB yield was up 1.5 basis points at 0.305 percent while the benchmark 10-year yield climbed 2 basis points at 1.005 percent, having hit nine-month lows of 0.290 percent and 0.970 percent respectively on Friday.

Superlongs, such as 20- and 30-year JGBs, performed better on Tuesday morning, with the 20-year yield inching up 1 basis point to 1.805 percent and the 30-year yield also up 1 basis point at 1.955 percent .

* Japanese Prime Minister Naoto Kan told his cabinet on Tuesday he will express his intention to resign on Friday, Finance Minister Yoshihiko Noda said, setting the stage for parliament to pick Japan's sixth leader in five years as the country confronts a nuclear crisis and a raft of economic woes.

The race to succeed Kan was blown wide open on Monday when former foreign minister Seiji Maehara, 49, decided to throw his hat in the ring, dimming the chances that the fiscally conservative Noda could win.

* Analysts said JGB yields may face bear-steepening pressures as investors are likely more cautious about bidding prices up, especially on superlongs, given political uncertainty and with bond issuance appearing set to increase later this year after an extra budget to finance reconstruction following the March 11 earthquake is compiled.

* Political paralysis is threatening to further undermine Japan's sovereign credit rating. Standard & Poor's already has Japan on an AA-minus rating with a negative outlook. And Japanese credit agency R&I said on Monday it looked increasingly hard for Japan to keep its highest AAA rating.

* U.S. Treasuries fell on Monday as traders began to position ahead of a crucial speech by Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke at the end of the week, while stocks rebounded after four weeks of losses. (Reporting by Akiko Takeda)