TOKYO Aug 24 Japanese government bond prices fell on Wednesday as players took cues from a drop in U.S. bonds and firm share prices, though losses were limited as investors shrugged off Moody's cutting Japan's sovereign debt rating by a notch to Aa3.

* Moody's blamed Japan's large budget deficit and the build-up of debt since the 2009 global recession.

* JGB prices moved narrowly as action by the credit rating company was within expectations. Active JGB selling was also limited after Moody's kept the rating outlook for Japan stable.

* "JGBs have tended not to show any lasting reaction to ratings downgrades in the past - probably because in Japan the problem if anything is one of over-saving, which banks recycle into JGBs, which remain 'risk free assets'," said Naomi Fink, head of Japan strategy at Jeffries Japan.

* September 10-year JGB futures were down 0.08 point at 142.47 2JGBv1 from the previous day after easing to as low as 142.39.

* The benchmark 10-year yield was up by 2.0 basis points to 1.030 percent, hitting its highest in a week and moving away from a nine-month low of 0.970 percent marked on Friday. The five-year yield was up 0.5 basis point at 0.310 percent .

* Market participants said longer-dated JGBs were weighed by share prices. An upcoming 20-year JGB auction amid rising wariness over the ruling party's leadership and before a crucial speech by Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke on Friday was another reason to stay away from bidding, a fund manager from a Japanese asset management firm said.

* "It is possible that yields will rise more by the end of the day but that would really be nothing to do with the downgrade," he added.

* The 20-year yield was up 1.5 basis point at 1.835 percent, hovering in the upper end of the 1.7-1.85 percent range seen this month.

* U.S. Treasury debt prices ended lower on Tuesday as a rally on Wall Street caused traders to pare bond holdings and erased earlier gains driven by bets the Federal Reserve will launch a new stimulus plan to help a flagging economy.

* The Nikkei average rose slightly on Wednesday after U.S. stocks rallied. (Reporting by Akiko Takeda and Chikafumi Hodo; Editing by Joseph Radford)