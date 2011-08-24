TOKYO Aug 24 Japanese government bond prices
fell on Wednesday as players took cues from a drop in U.S. bonds
and firm share prices, though losses were limited as investors
shrugged off Moody's cutting Japan's sovereign debt rating by a
notch to Aa3.
* Moody's blamed Japan's large budget deficit and the
build-up of debt since the 2009 global recession.
* JGB prices moved narrowly as action by the credit rating
company was within expectations. Active JGB selling was also
limited after Moody's kept the rating outlook for Japan stable.
* "JGBs have tended not to show any lasting reaction to
ratings downgrades in the past - probably because in Japan the
problem if anything is one of over-saving, which banks recycle
into JGBs, which remain 'risk free assets'," said Naomi Fink,
head of Japan strategy at Jeffries Japan.
* September 10-year JGB futures were down 0.08 point at
142.47 2JGBv1 from the previous day after easing to as low as
142.39.
* The benchmark 10-year yield was up by 2.0
basis points to 1.030 percent, hitting its highest in a week and
moving away from a nine-month low of 0.970 percent marked on
Friday. The five-year yield was up 0.5 basis point at 0.310
percent .
* Market participants said longer-dated JGBs were weighed by
share prices. An upcoming 20-year JGB auction amid rising
wariness over the ruling party's leadership and before a crucial
speech by Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke on Friday was
another reason to stay away from bidding, a fund manager from a
Japanese asset management firm said.
* "It is possible that yields will rise more by the end of
the day but that would really be nothing to do with the
downgrade," he added.
* The 20-year yield was up 1.5 basis point at
1.835 percent, hovering in the upper end of the 1.7-1.85 percent
range seen this month.
* U.S. Treasury debt prices ended lower on Tuesday as a
rally on Wall Street caused traders to pare bond holdings and
erased earlier gains driven by bets the Federal Reserve will
launch a new stimulus plan to help a flagging economy.
* The Nikkei average rose slightly on Wednesday
after U.S. stocks rallied.
(Reporting by Akiko Takeda and Chikafumi Hodo; Editing by
Joseph Radford)