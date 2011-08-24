* JGBs' reaction muted after Moody's downgrade

* Japan CDS spreads flat after Moody's move

* Long bonds supported by short-covering before 20-yr sale

By Akiko Takeda

TOKYO, Aug 24 Japanese government bonds erased early losses and inched higher on Wednesday as Asian share prices fell, with the bond market showing limited reaction to a downgrade of Japan's sovereign debt rating by Moody's Investors Service.

JGB futures were buoyed after regional stocks lost ground, prompting short-covering in long-dated cash bonds, which had been undermined by wariness over the ruling party's leadership race.

"JGBs have tended not to show any lasting reaction to ratings downgrades in the past -- probably because in Japan the problem if anything is one of over-saving, which banks recycle into JGBs, which remain 'risk free assets'," said Naomi Fink, head of Japan strategy at Jeffries Japan.

Moody's cut its rating on Japan's government debt by one notch to Aa3, blaming a buildup of debt since the 2009 global recession and the revolving-door leadership that has hampered effective economic strategies.

JGB prices had dipped in the morning as players took cues from a drop in U.S. bonds and an initial rise in equities .

Active JGB selling was also limited after Moody's kept its rating outlook for Japan stable.

The cost to insure buyers of Japan's sovereign debt against default was flat from the previous day after the Moody's downgrade, market participants said.

Traders said there will unlikely be any drastic change in positions for now as the market braces for a crucial speech by Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke at the end of the week.

September 10-year JGB futures closed up 0.10 point on the day at 142.65 2JGBv1, after slipping as low as 142.39.

The benchmark 10-year yield was flat at 1.010 percent , after rising to as high as 1.030 percent, its highest in a week. The yield marked a nine-month low of 0.970 percent marked on Friday.

The five-year yield was down 1 basis point at 0.295 percent , after rising to 0.315 percent. The maturity was supported by investors possibly including big Japanese banks, traders said.

The 20-year yield fell 0.5 basis point to 1.815 percent, having briefly risen to a week high of 1.835 percent. The maturity was underpinned by expectations that Thursday's 1.1 trillion yen ($14 billion) 20-year JGB auction can draw decent demand, traders said.

Superlongs, such as 20- and 30-years, had been undermined from selling by players needing to make room in their portfolios ahead of the 20-year sale, and from rising wariness over the ruling party's leadership race . But the tender is likely to be supported by buying from institutional investors seeking to match expected changes in the market's benchmark bond index, analysts said.

By contrast, the two-year yield was flat at 0.125 percent , staying at a 10-month low marked on Monday, supported by expectations for additional monetary easing by the Bank of Japan.

U.S. Treasury debt prices ended lower on Tuesday as a rally on Wall Street caused traders to pare bond holdings and erased earlier gains driven by bets the Federal Reserve will launch a new stimulus plan to help a flagging economy.

Tokyo's Nikkei average fell 1.1 percent, erasing gains made earlier on speculation of more U.S. easing.

($1 = 76.510 Japanese Yen) (Additional reporting by Hiroyasu Hoshi, Yoshiyasu Shida and IFR Markets analyst Takahiro Okamoto; Editing by Chris Gallagher)