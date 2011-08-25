TOKYO Aug 25 Japanese government bonds fell on Thursday, weighed down by selling from players making room on their books ahead of a 20-year JGB auction and following dips in U.S. Treasury prices ahead of a speech from Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke.

* September 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 were down 0.20 point at 142.45 after sinking as far as 142.36, their lowest in a week.

* But JGB futures trimmed losses later in the morning as regional banks snapped up long-dated cash bonds on dips, traders said.

* "People are focusing on today's 20-year auction," said a trader at a European brokerage.

"Given uncertainties in domestic politics and the upcoming Bernanke speech, people think the sale won't be strong, but it is possible that bids from investors like banks and insurers could change momentum in the JGB market."

* The Ministry of Finance set a 1.8 percent coupon on the 1.1 trillion yen ($14.3 billion) of 20-year JGBs it is offering on Thursday, down from 1.9 percent at the previous sale in July and the lowest since October. The MOF will release the auction results at 0345 GMT. Analysts said some buyers could hold off ahead of Bernanke's speech on Friday and a race this month for the leadership of Japan's ruling party.

* The yield curve bear-steepened as the yield climb in superlongs outpaced rises in medium and long-dated maturities, with the 20-year yield advancing 3 basis points to 1.850 percent and the 30-year yield up 3.5 basis points at 2.005 percent.

* The 10-year JGB yield rose 2.5 basis points to 1.035 percent, moving away from a nine-month low of 0.970 percent marked on Friday and hitting a high for the week.

* U.S. Treasury prices sank on Wednesday as Wall Street stocks rallied for a second straight day and investors took profits on recent gains ahead of Bernanke's speech.

* Foreign investors remained big buyers of Japanese short-term bills in the week to August 20, finance ministry data showed. They spent a net 2.31 trillion yen ($30 billion), not much lower than a record high of 2.98 trillion yen marked the previous week. Increasing worries over a slowdown in the U.S. economy and the European debt crisis likely bolstered flight-to-quality demand for yen notes.

($1 = 76.725 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Akiko Takeda; Editing by Joseph Radford)