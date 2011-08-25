* Yields climb to high for week as players hold off buying
ahead of Bernanke speech
* Twenty-yr sale draws decent demand but curve stays steep
* Foreigners remain big buyers of yen bills
By Akiko Takeda
TOKYO, Aug 25 Japanese government bonds fell on
Thursday as investors held off buying ahead of a speech from
Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke and as a race for the
leadership of Japan's ruling party picks up pace.
JGB futures dropped to their lowest in a week, despite a
successful 1.1 trillion yen ($14.3 billion) 20-year auction, as
the Nikkei share average climbed 1.5 percent.
"It's hard for players to chase prices higher before
Bernanke's speech on Friday ... and it will stay like that
unless something major happens in overseas markets," said Shinji
Nomura, chief-fixed income strategist at SMBC Nikko Securities.
"JGBs with maturities over 10 years are likely to remain
capped before the ruling party's chooses its new leader and
forms a new cabinet next week," he added.
The 10-year JGB yield rose 2.5 basis points
to 1.035 percent, after touching a high for the week at 1.040
percent and moving away from a nine-month low of 0.970 percent
marked on Friday. The five-year yield was also up 2.5 basis
points at 0.325 percent .
On the other hand, losses were limited in two-year JGBs
, as yields rose only 0.5 basis points to 0.130
percent, staying close to a 10-month low of 0.125 percent hit
earlier this week, underpinned by expectations of additional
monetary easing by the Bank of Japan.
In superlongs, the yield on the No 128 20-year JGB
advanced 2 basis points to 1.850 percent and the
30-year yield was up 3 basis points at 2.000 percent.
The yield curve bear-steepened as the spread between five-
and 30-year yields expanded to a four-month peak of 167.5 basis
points.
September 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 dropped 0.24 point to
142.41 after sinking as far as 142.35, their lowest in a week,
when the Nikkei's gains accelerated.
DECENT DEMAND
The 20-year JGB auction drew reasonable demand on Thursday,
with the bid-to-cover ratio rising to 3.12 from 2.98 at the
previous sale in July, the highest since the May tender. The
ratio was lower than 3.45, the average from the past 12 sales,
however.
The tail, the difference between the lowest and average
accepted price, tightened slightly to 0.07 from 0.08. A tighter
tail suggests there is more consensus about where the new bonds
should be priced and is regarded as a sign of strong demand. For
past auction results click .
Foreign investors remained big buyers of Japanese short-term
bills in the week to August 20, finance ministry data showed.
They spent a net 2.31 trillion yen, not much lower than a record
high of 2.98 trillion yen marked the previous week.
Increasing worries over a slowdown in the U.S. economy and
the European debt crisis likely bolstered flight-to-quality
demand for yen notes.
U.S. Treasury prices sank on Wednesday as Wall Street stocks
rallied for a second straight day and as investors took profits
on recent gains ahead of Bernanke's speech.
Japan's ruling party chooses its new leader, and the
country's sixth prime minister in five years, in a vote on
Monday as the country struggles to rebuild after a devastating
tsunami, end a nuclear crisis at a crippled power plant, cope
with the rising yen and curb massive public debt.
($1 = 76.725 Japanese Yen)
(Editing by Joseph Radford)