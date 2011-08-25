* Yields climb to high for week as players hold off buying ahead of Bernanke speech

* Twenty-yr sale draws decent demand but curve stays steep

* Foreigners remain big buyers of yen bills

By Akiko Takeda

TOKYO, Aug 25 Japanese government bonds fell on Thursday as investors held off buying ahead of a speech from Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke and as a race for the leadership of Japan's ruling party picks up pace.

JGB futures dropped to their lowest in a week, despite a successful 1.1 trillion yen ($14.3 billion) 20-year auction, as the Nikkei share average climbed 1.5 percent.

"It's hard for players to chase prices higher before Bernanke's speech on Friday ... and it will stay like that unless something major happens in overseas markets," said Shinji Nomura, chief-fixed income strategist at SMBC Nikko Securities.

"JGBs with maturities over 10 years are likely to remain capped before the ruling party's chooses its new leader and forms a new cabinet next week," he added.

The 10-year JGB yield rose 2.5 basis points to 1.035 percent, after touching a high for the week at 1.040 percent and moving away from a nine-month low of 0.970 percent marked on Friday. The five-year yield was also up 2.5 basis points at 0.325 percent .

On the other hand, losses were limited in two-year JGBs , as yields rose only 0.5 basis points to 0.130 percent, staying close to a 10-month low of 0.125 percent hit earlier this week, underpinned by expectations of additional monetary easing by the Bank of Japan.

In superlongs, the yield on the No 128 20-year JGB advanced 2 basis points to 1.850 percent and the 30-year yield was up 3 basis points at 2.000 percent.

The yield curve bear-steepened as the spread between five- and 30-year yields expanded to a four-month peak of 167.5 basis points.

September 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 dropped 0.24 point to 142.41 after sinking as far as 142.35, their lowest in a week, when the Nikkei's gains accelerated.

DECENT DEMAND

The 20-year JGB auction drew reasonable demand on Thursday, with the bid-to-cover ratio rising to 3.12 from 2.98 at the previous sale in July, the highest since the May tender. The ratio was lower than 3.45, the average from the past 12 sales, however.

The tail, the difference between the lowest and average accepted price, tightened slightly to 0.07 from 0.08. A tighter tail suggests there is more consensus about where the new bonds should be priced and is regarded as a sign of strong demand. For past auction results click .

Foreign investors remained big buyers of Japanese short-term bills in the week to August 20, finance ministry data showed. They spent a net 2.31 trillion yen, not much lower than a record high of 2.98 trillion yen marked the previous week.

Increasing worries over a slowdown in the U.S. economy and the European debt crisis likely bolstered flight-to-quality demand for yen notes.

U.S. Treasury prices sank on Wednesday as Wall Street stocks rallied for a second straight day and as investors took profits on recent gains ahead of Bernanke's speech.

Japan's ruling party chooses its new leader, and the country's sixth prime minister in five years, in a vote on Monday as the country struggles to rebuild after a devastating tsunami, end a nuclear crisis at a crippled power plant, cope with the rising yen and curb massive public debt.

($1 = 76.725 Japanese Yen) (Editing by Joseph Radford)