Japanese government bond futures inched down on Friday, despite a rise in U.S. bonds the previous day as traders were reluctant to chase prices higher ahead of a speech from Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke and before Monday's vote to choose the new leader of Japan's ruling party.

* The ruling Democratic Party of Japan (DPJ) party selects its new leader, and the country's sixth prime minister in five years, in the vote as Japan struggles to rebuild after a devastating tsunami, cope with the rising yen and curb massive public debt.

* Of the candidates likely to replace Kan, analysts say the bond market would probably welcome the appointment of Finance Minister Yoshihiko Noda, who is a known fiscal hawk and favours raising taxes to reduce the country's reliance on debt.

* "Investors have enough cash to push the 10-year yield below one percent ... but they are reluctant to chase yields lower ... as there aren't notable candidates who are up to raising taxes to maintain fiscal discipline - other than Finance Minister (Yoshihiko) Noda," said Shogo Fujita, chief Japan bond strategist at Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

* Lead 10-yr JGB futures were down 0.04 point at 142.37 2JGBv1, having fallen as far as 142.35, matching a low for the week hit on Thursday. On charts, futures maintained their bullish momentum on trend indicators such as moving averages, while oscillators, such as the RSI and stochastics were nearing oversold levels.

* The 10-year yield was down 0.5 basis point at 1.030 percent , staying near a high for the week of 1.040 percent hit on Thursday.

* JGBs in medium maturities eased as investors, including big Japanese banks likely trimmed their position to buy other maturities, market participants said. The five-year yield edged up 0.5 basis point to 0.330 percent , hitting a week high and moving away from a nine-month low of 0.290 percent marked earlier this month.

* U.S. Treasury debt prices rose on Thursday as dwindling expectations of an economic fix from Fed chief Bernanke put the focus back on the country's weak growth outlook and worries over the European debt crisis. (Reporting by Akiko Takeda; Editing by Joseph Radford)