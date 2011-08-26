* Yield curve flattens as superlongs firm
* Superlongs supported after decent demand at 20-yr sale on
Thurs
* JGB futures fall below 20-day MA for first time since
mid-July
By Akiko Takeda
TOKYO, Aug 26 Japanese government bond futures
inched down on Friday, despite a rise in U.S. Treasuries the
previous day, with traders reluctant to chase prices higher
ahead of a speech from Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke and
before Monday's vote to choose the new leader of Japan's ruling
party.
Medium-dated cash bonds and futures were weighed by position
unwinding after decent demand emerged at a 20-year JGB auction
the day before, though superlongs were likely helped by bids
from players including buy-and-hold investors such as insurers,
traders said.
"Before the 20-year sale, some participants sold superlongs
to buy medium-dated cash bonds or JGB futures to reduce their
duration risk ahead of crucial events over the weekend, but such
flows seemed to reverse today after players confirmed firm
demand at Thursday's offering," said a fund manager at a U.S.
asset management firm.
The yield curve flattened as the spread between
five- and 30-year yields tightened to 165 basis points after
expanding to a four-month peak of 167.5 basis points on
Thursday.
The 10-year yield was flat at 1.035 percent ,
staying near a high for the week of 1.040 percent marked on
Thursday.
September 10-year JGB futures closed down 0.10 point at
142.31 2JGBv1, having fallen as far as 142.23, and breaking
below their 20-day moving average at 142.31 for the first time
since mid-July. On charts, futures maintained their bullish
momentum mostly on trend indicators such as moving averages,
while oscillators, such as the RSI and stochastics, were nearing
oversold levels.
FISCAL HAWK
The ruling Democratic Party of Japan (DPJ) selects its new
leader, and the country's sixth prime minister in five years, in
a vote on Monday as the country struggles to rebuild after a
devastating tsunami, cope with the rising yen and curb massive
public debt.
Of the candidates likely to replace Prime Minister Naoto
Kan, analysts say the bond market would probably welcome the
appointment of Finance Minister Yoshihiko Noda, who is a known
fiscal hawk and favours raising taxes to reduce the country's
reliance on debt.
"Investors have enough cash to push the 10-year yield below
one percent ... but they are reluctant to chase yields lower ...
as there aren't notable candidates who are up to raising taxes
to maintain fiscal discipline - other than Finance Minister
Noda," said Shogo Fujita, chief Japan bond strategist at Bank of
America Merrill Lynch.
Medium maturity JGBs eased as investors including big
Japanese banks likely trimmed their positions to buy other
maturities, market participants said. The five-year yield edged
up 0.5 basis point to 0.330 percent , hitting a
high for the week and moving away from a nine-month low of 0.290
percent marked earlier this month.
On the other hand, superlongs such as 20 and 30 years
outperformed other maturities, with the 20-year yield staying
flat at 1.855 percent , while the 30-year yield
dropped 1.5 basis points to 1.980 percent.
U.S. Treasury debt prices rose on Thursday and were
supported in Asia on Friday as dwindling expectations of an
economic fix from Fed chief Bernanke put the focus back on the
country's weak growth outlook and worries over the European debt
crisis.
(Editing by Joseph Radford)