TOKYO Aug 29 JGB futures recouped earlier
losses and gained on Monday after the first round of a ruling
party vote to decide Japan's next prime minister.
Trade Minister Banri Kaieda and Finance Minister Yoshihiko
Noda will square off in a second-round vote after none of five
candidates won a majority in the initial round.
JGB futures were supported as Noda is a known fiscal hawk
and favours raising taxes to reduce the country's reliance on
debt.
September 10-year JGB futures rose 0.29 point to 142.60
2JGBv1, their highest in three days, from a session low of
142.24.
