TOKYO Aug 29 JGB futures recouped earlier losses and gained on Monday after the first round of a ruling party vote to decide Japan's next prime minister.

Trade Minister Banri Kaieda and Finance Minister Yoshihiko Noda will square off in a second-round vote after none of five candidates won a majority in the initial round.

JGB futures were supported as Noda is a known fiscal hawk and favours raising taxes to reduce the country's reliance on debt.

September 10-year JGB futures rose 0.29 point to 142.60 2JGBv1, their highest in three days, from a session low of 142.24. (Reporting by Akiko Takeda; Editing by Joseph Radford)