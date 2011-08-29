* Market players welcome Noda victory

* Noda seen as fiscal hawk

By Akiko Takeda

TOKYO, Aug 29 Japanese government bonds recouped losses and rose on Monday, after Finance Minister Yoshihiko Noda, seen as a fiscal hawk, won a ruling party vote to choose the country's next prime minister.

Cash bonds trimmed losses, led by JGB futures, which snapped a two-day losing streak that had been partially driven by political uncertainty, market participants said.

"JGBs were buoyed after Noda, who is known as a fiscal hawk and favours raising taxes to reduce reliance on debt, won the ruling party election," said Shinji Nomura, chief fixed-income strategist at SMBC Nikko Securities.

The 10-year year yield dropped 2 basis points to 1.020 percent from a session peak of 1.050 percent, its highest in two-weeks . The five-year yield was down 1.5 basis point at 0.315 percent .

Long-dated cash bonds underperformed on Monday morning before the result of the vote, but recouped losses later on hopes for fiscal discipline under Noda.

The 20-year yield dropped 1.5 basis points to 1.840 percent , after rising as far as 1.875 percent, its highest since mid-July.

September 10-year JGB futures closed up 0.25 point at 142.56 2JGBv1, maintaining a level above their 20-day moving average at 142.35 on Monday, which was seen as support. (Editing by Joseph Radford)