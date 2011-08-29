* Market players welcome Noda victory
* Noda seen as fiscal hawk
* Further falls in yields unlikely
* Tax hike debate in focus
TOKYO, Aug 29 Japanese government bond futures
recouped early losses and rose on Monday for the first time in
three trading sessions after Finance Minister Yoshihiko Noda, a
fiscal hawk, won a ruling party vote to become the country's
next prime minister.
Market participants said Noda's victory will continue to
support the market but yields are not expected to fall
significantly from current levels unless sovereign debt woes in
Europe and United States heighten and safe-haven demand for JGBs
increases.
"Fiscal discipline has been a big factor of instability. With
(Noda's) victory we've been able to see some clarity," said
Kazuto Doi, Asia-Pacific Head Of Portfolio Management, Western
Asset Management.
"There are concerns about the downward pressures on the
economy. But there's now some stability in the mid to
long-term," he said.
September 10-year JGB futures closed up 0.25 point at 142.56
2JGBv1, above support at their 20-day moving average of
142.35 on Monday.
The 10-year year yield dropped 2 basis points to 1.020
percent from a session peak of 1.050 percent, its highest in
two-weeks . The five-year yield was down 1.5 basis
point at 0.315 percent .
Long-dated cash bonds underperformed on Monday morning
before the result of the vote, but later gained on hopes for
fiscal discipline under Noda.
The 20-year yield dropped 1.5 basis points to 1.840 percent
, after rising as far as 1.875 percent, its
highest since mid-July.
Noda as finance minister since June 2010 has backed the
government's proposal to double the 5 percent sales tax by the
middle of the decade to fund bulging social security costs and
curb massive public debt, which is double the size of the $5
trillion economy.
"The debate on tax hikes may gain pace under Noda, but it's
not necessarily the case that anything will be accomplished as
half of the ruling party is against them," said Takeo Okuhara, a
fund manager for Daiwa SB Investments.
