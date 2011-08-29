* Market players welcome Noda victory

* Noda seen as fiscal hawk

* Further falls in yields unlikely

* Tax hike debate in focus

By Akiko Takeda

TOKYO, Aug 29 Japanese government bond futures recouped early losses and rose on Monday for the first time in three trading sessions after Finance Minister Yoshihiko Noda, a fiscal hawk, won a ruling party vote to become the country's next prime minister.

Market participants said Noda's victory will continue to support the market but yields are not expected to fall significantly from current levels unless sovereign debt woes in Europe and United States heighten and safe-haven demand for JGBs increases.

"Fiscal discipline has been a big factor of instability. With (Noda's) victory we've been able to see some clarity," said Kazuto Doi, Asia-Pacific Head Of Portfolio Management, Western Asset Management.

"There are concerns about the downward pressures on the economy. But there's now some stability in the mid to long-term," he said.

September 10-year JGB futures closed up 0.25 point at 142.56 2JGBv1, above support at their 20-day moving average of 142.35 on Monday.

The 10-year year yield dropped 2 basis points to 1.020 percent from a session peak of 1.050 percent, its highest in two-weeks . The five-year yield was down 1.5 basis point at 0.315 percent .

Long-dated cash bonds underperformed on Monday morning before the result of the vote, but later gained on hopes for fiscal discipline under Noda.

The 20-year yield dropped 1.5 basis points to 1.840 percent , after rising as far as 1.875 percent, its highest since mid-July.

Noda as finance minister since June 2010 has backed the government's proposal to double the 5 percent sales tax by the middle of the decade to fund bulging social security costs and curb massive public debt, which is double the size of the $5 trillion economy.

"The debate on tax hikes may gain pace under Noda, but it's not necessarily the case that anything will be accomplished as half of the ruling party is against them," said Takeo Okuhara, a fund manager for Daiwa SB Investments.

(Editing by Edwina Gibbs)