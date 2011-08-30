TOKYO Aug 30 Long-dated Japanese government
bonds rose on Tuesday despite a drop in U.S. Treasuries and
climbing stocks, underpinned by demand from investors on
expectations that Japan's incoming prime minister will be tough
on fiscal discipline.
* The JGB market welcomed the selection on Monday of Finance
Minister Yoshihiko Noda as Japan's next premier as he has a
reputation as a fiscal hawk who is likely to favour tax
increases to contain the country's bulging debt.
* "It doesn't look like JGB futures are set to rise above
recent highs yet but they likely confirmed their bottom
yesterday," said a trader at a European brokerage, adding that
long-dated cash JGBs are being well supported by Noda's victory.
* September 10-year JGB futures were flat at 142.56
2JGBv1, well above their 20-day moving average at 142.37 on
Tuesday. Futures broke below the moving average on Monday, but
had recovered by the close. They hit a nine-month high of 142.90
earlier in August.
* The 10-year JGB yield was down 0.5 basis point at 1.010
percent , off a two-week high of 1.050 percent
marked on Monday.
* The yield curve bull-flattened as the decline in yields of
superlongs outpaced other maturities. The 20-year yield fell 1.5
basis points to 1.825 percent and the 30-year
yield dropped 1 basis point to 1.975 percent .
* Japan's Ministry of Finance set a 0.1 percent coupon on
2.6 trillion yen ($34 billion) of two-year JGBs it is offering
on Tuesday, down from 0.2 percent at the previous sale in July
and the lowest since October. The MOF will release the auction
results at 12:45 p.m. (0345 GMT).
* Analysts expect a modest drop in the two-year yield as it
is already very low and has limited room to fall from current
levels, but the new bonds are expected to be digested smoothly,
helped by demand from cash-rich investors such as big Japanese
banks.
* Treasury prices fell on Monday as investors turned to
stocks and a surprisingly big pickup in consumer spending
soothed fears that the United States could fall back into
recession.
A merger between two big Greek banks generated optimism that
Europe is working through its debt problems, helping to pare
safe-haven demand for U.S government debt, traders and investors
said.
* The Nikkei stock average rose 1.5 percent on Tuesday,
poised for a fourth straight day of gains.
($1 = 76.985 Japanese Yen)
(Reporting by Akiko Takeda; Editing by Joseph Radford)