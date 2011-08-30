* JGB futures nudge lower, but technicals support

By Akiko Takeda

TOKYO, Aug 30 Japanese government bond futures fell on Tuesday, with investors selling medium-dated JGBs to take profits as they looked to adjust their positions ahead of the quarter-end.

But a significant rise in JGB yields is seen as unlikely, with the debt underpinned by uncertainties on the global economic outlook and by expectations that incoming Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda will be tough on fiscal discipline, despite the threat that a divided parliament could block the passage of bills.

"There is a concern that profit-taking from investors may weigh on JGBs ahead of the end of the third quarter, but I don't expect yields to rise significantly from current levels in September because economic fundamentals are not strong," said Katsutoshi Inadome, fixed-income strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.

Many participants in the JGB market remain cautious on the outlook for the global economy, saying that recent strong data on U.S consumer spending does not indicate a sustained pickup.

In cash bonds, superlongs -- such as 20 and 30 years -- were firmer on Tuesday despite a drop in U.S. Treasuries and climbing stocks, on hopes that Japan will limit debt issuance under its new premier, pushing the yield curve flatter.

The 20-year yield fell 0.5 basis points to 1.835 percent and the 30-year yield was flat at 1.985 percent .

FISCAL HAWK

The selection of Noda as Japan's next premier on Monday is expected to support JGBs as he has a reputation as a fiscal hawk who is likely to favour tax increases to contain the country's bulging debt.

But superlongs trimmed some gains in the afternoon after investors, including big Japanese banks, sold to take profits and shifted their positions to other maturities, traders and fund managers said.

The 10-year JGB yield was flat at 1.015 percent , off a two-week high of 1.050 percent marked on Monday.

On charts, JGB futures maintained their bullish momentum. September 10-year JGB futures inched down 0.08 point to 142.48 2JGBv1, well above their 20-day moving average at 142.37 on Tuesday. Futures broke below the moving average on Monday, but had recovered by the close. They hit a nine-month high of 142.90 earlier in August.

"It doesn't look like JGB futures are set to rise above recent highs yet but they likely confirmed their bottom yesterday," said a trader at a European brokerage, adding that long-dated cash JGBs were being well supported by Noda's victory.

Treasury prices fell on Monday as investors turned to stocks, but they nudged higher in Asian trade on Tuesday.

A merger between two big Greek banks generated optimism that Europe is working through its debt problems, helping to pare safe-haven demand for U.S government debt, traders and investors said.

The Nikkei stock average added 1.2 percent on Tuesday, rising for a fourth straight day as the U.S. consumer spending data lifted exporters' shares.

A 2.6 trillion yen ($34 billion) two-year JGB auction drew lacklustre demand, with the bid-to-cover ratio falling to 3.62 from 4.72 at the previous sale in July, the lowest since the December tender. The tail, the difference between the lowest and average accepted price, widened to 0.008 from 0.006. A wider tail suggests there is less consensus about where the new bonds should be priced and is regarded as a sign of weak demand. ($1 = 76.985 Japanese Yen) (Editing by Joseph Radford)