TOKYO Aug 31 Ten-year Japanese government bonds fell on Wednesday, weighed down by broker hedging and position squaring ahead of Thursday's 10-year JGB auction and shrugging off gains in U.S. bonds the previous day.

* Longer-dated cash bonds were seen supported by month-end purchases by index-following players such as pension funds, but such flows were balanced by broker hedging ahead of the auction, market participants said.

* The 10-year yield was up 1 basis point at 1.025 percent , off a two-week high of 1.050 percent marked on Monday.

* JGB futures were capped near Tuesday's close. September 10-year JGB futures were down 0.02 point at 142.46 2JGBv1, holding above their 20-day moving average of 142.36.

* JGB futures are expected to hold near the option strike price of 142.50, a trader said, with activity related to Wednesday's options expiry likely to limit volatility, barring other market-moving factors.

* Chances of a divided parliament blocking the passage of bills and a lack of consensus on policies in the ruling party could weigh on JGBs even though incoming Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda is seen being tough on fiscal discipline.

* But a significant rise in JGB yields is seen unlikely, with the debt underpinned by uncertainty over the global economic outlook, analysts said.

* "JGBs are likely to be buoyed, along with global bonds, as the debt crisis and economic slowdown in the euro zone are expected to be the market focus," said Takafumi Yamawaki, chief rates strategist at JPMorgan.

* He said upcoming U.S. jobs data would also be a factor moving yields in the JGB market as the data could influence the Fed's decision on taking additional monetary easing steps.

* U.S. Treasuries prices jumped on Tuesday as a slump in consumer confidence fuelled bets for more stimulus by the Federal Reserve, pushing bond yields closer to record lows set earlier this month. (Reporting by Akiko Takeda)