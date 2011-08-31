* JGBs weighed, bracing for 10-yr sale on Thurs
* Ten-yr yield drops for fifth month in a row
* New cabinet members in focus
* JGBs likely supported by uncertain economic outlook
-analysts
By Akiko Takeda
TOKYO, Aug 31 Japanese government bonds were
mostly softer on Wednesday, weighed down by broker hedging and
investors squaring positions ahead of a 10-year sale on
Thursday.
Longer-dated cash bonds were seen supported by month-end
purchases from index-following players such as pension funds,
but such flows were balanced by hedging ahead of the auction,
market participants said.
The Ministry of Finance will offer 2.2 trillion yen ($28.7
billion) of 10-year JGBs, with either a coupon of 1.0 percent,
10 basis points down from the previous tender in August, or the
reopening of a 1.1 percent coupon.
The 10-year yield was up 1 basis point at 1.025 percent
, off a two-week high of 1.050 percent marked on
Monday, but well above a nine-month low of 0.970 percent hit in
mid-August.
Uncertainty on domestic politics has pushed yields upward
since last week, though JGBs were generally well supported in
August with safe-haven demand from investors amid increasing
concerns over a slowdown in the global economy and rising
expectations of additional monetary easing both domestically and
overseas, pushing yields to multi-month lows at one point.
The 10-year yield dropped over 5 basis points from last
month, putting in a fifth straight month of declines.
JGB futures volatility was low on Wednesday, with their
range as narrow as 0.13 points. September 10-year JGB futures
were down 0.07 point at 142.41 2JGBv1, holding above their
20-day moving average of 142.38.
WAIT AND SEE
The market lacked clear direction as players took
wait-and-see stances ahead of the formation of a new cabinet
under Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda, with firmer short- and
medium-term cash bonds compared to the long-end.
The five-year yield inched up 0.5 basis point to 0.335
percent , while the yield on 30-year JGBs climbed
1.5 basis point to 1.995 percent.
The chances of a divided parliament blocking the passage of
bills and a lack of consensus on policies in the ruling party
could weigh on JGBs even though Noda is seen being tough on
fiscal discipline.
But a significant rise in JGB yields is seen as unlikely,
with debt underpinned by uncertainty over the global economic
outlook, analysts said.
"JGBs are likely to be buoyed, along with global bonds, as
the debt crisis and economic slowdown in the euro zone are
expected to be the market focus," said Takafumi Yamawaki, chief
rates strategist at JPMorgan.
He said upcoming U.S. jobs data would also be a factor
moving yields in the JGB market as the numbers could influence
the Fed's decision on taking additional monetary easing steps.
U.S. Treasury prices jumped on Tuesday and remained firm in
Asia on Wednesday as a slump in consumer confidence fuelled bets
for more stimulus by the Federal Reserve, pushing bond yields
closer to record lows set earlier this month.
($1 = 76.735 Japanese Yen)
(Editing by Joseph Radford)