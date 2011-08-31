* JGBs weighed, bracing for 10-yr sale on Thurs

* Ten-yr yield drops for fifth month in a row

* New cabinet members in focus

* JGBs likely supported by uncertain economic outlook -analysts

By Akiko Takeda

TOKYO, Aug 31 Japanese government bonds were mostly softer on Wednesday, weighed down by broker hedging and investors squaring positions ahead of a 10-year sale on Thursday.

Longer-dated cash bonds were seen supported by month-end purchases from index-following players such as pension funds, but such flows were balanced by hedging ahead of the auction, market participants said.

The Ministry of Finance will offer 2.2 trillion yen ($28.7 billion) of 10-year JGBs, with either a coupon of 1.0 percent, 10 basis points down from the previous tender in August, or the reopening of a 1.1 percent coupon.

The 10-year yield was up 1 basis point at 1.025 percent , off a two-week high of 1.050 percent marked on Monday, but well above a nine-month low of 0.970 percent hit in mid-August.

Uncertainty on domestic politics has pushed yields upward since last week, though JGBs were generally well supported in August with safe-haven demand from investors amid increasing concerns over a slowdown in the global economy and rising expectations of additional monetary easing both domestically and overseas, pushing yields to multi-month lows at one point.

The 10-year yield dropped over 5 basis points from last month, putting in a fifth straight month of declines.

JGB futures volatility was low on Wednesday, with their range as narrow as 0.13 points. September 10-year JGB futures were down 0.07 point at 142.41 2JGBv1, holding above their 20-day moving average of 142.38.

WAIT AND SEE

The market lacked clear direction as players took wait-and-see stances ahead of the formation of a new cabinet under Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda, with firmer short- and medium-term cash bonds compared to the long-end.

The five-year yield inched up 0.5 basis point to 0.335 percent , while the yield on 30-year JGBs climbed 1.5 basis point to 1.995 percent.

The chances of a divided parliament blocking the passage of bills and a lack of consensus on policies in the ruling party could weigh on JGBs even though Noda is seen being tough on fiscal discipline.

But a significant rise in JGB yields is seen as unlikely, with debt underpinned by uncertainty over the global economic outlook, analysts said.

"JGBs are likely to be buoyed, along with global bonds, as the debt crisis and economic slowdown in the euro zone are expected to be the market focus," said Takafumi Yamawaki, chief rates strategist at JPMorgan.

He said upcoming U.S. jobs data would also be a factor moving yields in the JGB market as the numbers could influence the Fed's decision on taking additional monetary easing steps.

U.S. Treasury prices jumped on Tuesday and remained firm in Asia on Wednesday as a slump in consumer confidence fuelled bets for more stimulus by the Federal Reserve, pushing bond yields closer to record lows set earlier this month.

($1 = 76.735 Japanese Yen) (Editing by Joseph Radford)