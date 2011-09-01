TOKYO, Sept 1 Japanese government bonds fell, weighed down by broker hedging and investors squaring positions before Thursday's 10-year sale.

* Traders and investors also took cues from a fall in U.S. bond prices on Wednesday, as economic data eased fears that the United States might be falling back into recession.

* September JGB futures 2JGBv1 dipped 0.25 point at 142.16, hitting their lowest level since mid-August. Futures broke their 25-day moving average, which was 142.30 on Thursday, the first break of that moving average since mid-July.

* Market players said the auction might draw only lukewarm demand. The new 10-years looked more expensive compared to other maturities as of Wednesday, and investors may hold off on purchases until the release of U.S. jobs data or President Barack Obama's speech on jobs proposals Sept 8, or even later, waiting for the Fed's meeting on Sept. 20-21.

* "It is very possible that JGBs may face a light correction, and futures might fall slightly below 142," said Shogo Fujita, chief Japan bond strategist at Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

"But I expect no more than a light correction ... JGBs are expected to maintain their bullish momentum. When there is more clarity over the economic outlook and monetary policies, investors are likely to start making gradual purchases ahead of the end of the third quarter," he added.

* The Ministry of Finance offered 2.2 trillion yen (28.8 billion) of 10-year JGBs, with a coupon of 1.1 percent, unchanged from the previous tender in August. The auction results will come out at 12:45 pm (0345 GMT).

* Although expectations of strong demand are not high, some support is seen as a large amount of redemptions is expected this month and as there continue to be concerns about the global economy and expectations of further monetary easing by the Bank of Japan.

* The 10-year yield was up 1.5 basis point at 1.045 percent , approaching a two-week high of 1.050 percent marked on Monday. The five-year yield also climbed 1.5 basis points to 0.350 percent , its highest level in three weeks.

* The yields of superlongs also rose, weighed down by hedge selling ahead of the 10-year bond sale. The 20-year yield climbed 1.5 basis points to 1.850 percent, while the 30-year yield rose 2 basis points to 2.010 percent.

* Foreign investors became net sellers of Japanese short-term bills for first time in four weeks in the week to August 27, Ministry of Finance data showed.

They sold a net 504.5 billion yen ($6.6 billion)of yen bills after net buying of 2.3 trillion yen the previous week and record high net buying of 2.9 trillion two weeks earlier. Hestitancy to take large positions ahead of Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke's Jackson Hole speech last Friday and Moody's downgrade of Japan that week may have had some impact. ($1 = 76.470 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Akiko Takeda; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)