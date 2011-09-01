* Futures below 25-day MA for first time since mid-July

* First yen bill selling from foreigners in four weeks

* But 10-yr JGB auction draws decent demand

* Analysts say bullish momentum intact

By Akiko Takeda

TOKYO, Sept 1 Japanese government bonds fell on selling from short-term players as share prices climbed and after futures dropped below technical support, though a 10-year auction generated decent demand and players said they remained bullish on the market.

The selection of former finance minister Yoshihiko Noda as prime minister is seen supporting JGBs as he is expected to be tough on fiscal discipline, though the chance of a divided parliament blocking bills could weigh.

"Some people who deal based on charts likely dumped futures today," said a fund manager at a Japanese asset management firm.

"With plenty more JGB auctions in the pipeline until mid-September, we may see some correction ... but dips will be welcomed by cash-rich investors because any concerns they may have had on the JGB market spinning out of control faded significantly after Noda was appointed PM."

September JGB futures 2JGBv1 slid 0.28 point to 142.13, having declined to their lowest since August 12 at 142.04. Futures fell below their 25-day moving average, at 142.30, for the first time since mid-July.

The volume of lead JGB futures surged to over 39,000 lots, the highest since mid-December.

In cash bonds, mid-dated maturities underperformed, led by the selling in futures. The five-year yield climbed 2.5 basis points to 0.360 percent , its highest since August 1.

The 10-year yield was up 2 basis point at 1.050 percent , matching a two-week peak marked on Monday.

The yields of superlongs also rose, weighed down by selling before the bond auction. The 20-year yield climbed 2 basis points to 1.855 percent, while the 30-year yield rose 2.5 basis points to 2.015 percent.

BULLISH MOMENTUM

Many market players expect JGBs to retain their current bullish momentum, with a large amount of redemptions expected this month and on persistent concerns about the global economy.

"I expect no more than a light correction ... JGBs are expected to maintain their bullishness. When there is more clarity over the economic outlook and monetary policies, investors are likely to start making gradual purchases ahead of the end of the third quarter," said Shogo Fujita, chief Japan bond strategist at Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

Later on Thursday, focus was turning to the Institute for Supply Management's national manufacturing index for August.

The U.S. index is expected to fall below 50 for the first time since July 2009, when the country's economy was still in recession, with economists polled by Reuters expecting a reading of 48.5.

Investors may hold off on bond purchases until the release of U.S. jobs data, President Barack Obama's speech on jobs proposals on September 8 or a Fed meeting on September 20-21.

An auction of 2.2 trillion yen ($28.8 billion) of 10-year JGBs attracted decent demand, with the tail tightening to 0.01 from 0.02 at the previous offering. The tail is the difference between the average and the lowest price at an auction and a tighter tail suggests there is more consensus about where the new bonds should be priced and is regarded as a sign of strong demand.

Foreign investors became net sellers of Japanese short-term bills for first time in four weeks in the week to August 27, Ministry of Finance data showed.

They sold a net 504.5 billion yen of yen bills after net buying of 2.3 trillion yen the previous week and record high net buying of 2.9 trillion two weeks earlier.

Hesitancy to take large positions ahead of Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke's Jackson Hole speech last Friday and Moody's downgrade of Japan that week may have had some impact.

($1 = 76.470 Japanese Yen)