TOKYO, Sept 2 Japanese government bond prices were steady to slightly firmer on Friday, after data failed to dispel concerns about recession in the United States, though liquidation of long positions ahead of a long weekend in the U.S. capped gains.

* Ten-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 rose 0.13 point to 142.26, extending their rebound from a three-week low of 142.04 hit on Thursday on hedge selling for a 10-year bond auction.

* The yield on cash 10-year bonds fell 1.0 basis point to 1.070% , while the 30-year yield stayed flat at 2.015 percent .

* The market took cues from gains in U.S. Treasuries on Thursday. U.S. bonds advanced as the latest jobs and factory data stoked fears of a dismal August payrolls report and bets the Federal Reserve will introduce more stimulus to avert a new recession.

* Although the Japanese economy is seen as recovering near-term after severe disruptions from the earthquake and nuclear crisis, a headwind in the global economy is likely to raise doubts about that scenario.

* Still, the market was curbed by selling from foreign accounts, who were aggressive buyers of bonds globally last month, ahead of a long U.S. weekend and a rollover of benchmark futures next week, a trader said.

* The market showed no reaction to the news that Prime Minister Yohihiko Noda named Jun Azumi, a loose ally of Noda, as finance minister.

* Market players do not expect radical policy change, as Azumi is not known to have a strong position on economic policy. (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Joseph Radford)