TOKYO, Sept 2 Japanese government bond prices
were steady to slightly firmer on Friday, after data failed to
dispel concerns about recession in the United States, though
liquidation of long positions ahead of a long weekend in the
U.S. capped gains.
* Ten-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 rose 0.13 point to 142.26,
extending their rebound from a three-week low of 142.04 hit on
Thursday on hedge selling for a 10-year bond auction.
* The yield on cash 10-year bonds fell 1.0 basis point to
1.070% , while the 30-year yield stayed flat at
2.015 percent .
* The market took cues from gains in U.S. Treasuries on
Thursday. U.S. bonds advanced as the latest jobs and factory
data stoked fears of a dismal August payrolls report and bets
the Federal Reserve will introduce more stimulus to avert a new
recession.
* Although the Japanese economy is seen as recovering
near-term after severe disruptions from the earthquake and
nuclear crisis, a headwind in the global economy is likely to
raise doubts about that scenario.
* Still, the market was curbed by selling from foreign
accounts, who were aggressive buyers of bonds globally last
month, ahead of a long U.S. weekend and a rollover of benchmark
futures next week, a trader said.
* The market showed no reaction to the news that Prime
Minister Yohihiko Noda named Jun Azumi, a loose ally of Noda, as
finance minister.
* Market players do not expect radical policy change, as
Azumi is not known to have a strong position on economic policy.
(Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Joseph Radford)